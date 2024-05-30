USD/IQD rate closes slightly higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar closed at a slightly higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 145,300 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 150 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 146,250 and 144,250 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates stood at 145,000 and 144,900 IQD to 100, respectively.