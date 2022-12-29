USD/IQD rate closes slightly higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 153,100 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 153,500 and 152,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 153,100 and 152,000 IQD to 100.