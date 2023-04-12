USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 144,700 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 600 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 145,750 and 144,750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, USD selling and buying rates stood at 144,250 and 143,250 IQD to 100, respectively.