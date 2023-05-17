USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 144,100 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 500 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 145,000 and 143,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, USD selling and buying rates stood at 144,650 and 144,600 IQD to 100, respectively.