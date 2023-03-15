USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a rate of 156,850 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 250 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 157,750 and 157,750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 157,150 and 156,150 IQD to 100, respectively.