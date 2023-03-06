USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 157,750 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 950 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 158,750 and 156,750 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 157,850 and 156,850 IQD to 100.