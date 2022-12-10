USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 150,350 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 50 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 150,750 and 150,000 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed lower at 150,250 and 150,150 IQD to 100.