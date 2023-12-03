USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 156,850 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 600 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 157,750 and 155,750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, USD selling and buying rates stood at 156,900 and 156,700 IQD to 100, respectively.