USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 158,800 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 1,300 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 160,000 and 158,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, USD selling and buying rates stood at 158,900 and 158,500 IQD to 100, respectively.