USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 145,800 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 550 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 146,750 and 144,750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates stood at 145,600 and 145,500 IQD to 100, respectively.