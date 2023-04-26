USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 141,100 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 800 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 142,000 and 140,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 141,550 and 141,000 IQD to 100.