USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 151950 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 152500 and 151500 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed lower at 151750 and 151650 IQD to 100.