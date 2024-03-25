USD/IQD rate closes at a stable rate in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) stabilized in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the USD recorded a closure rate of 147,400 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad markets settled at 148,500 and 146,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, USD selling and buying rates stood at 147,300 and 147,200 IQD to 100, respectively.