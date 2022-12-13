USD/IQD rate climbs in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD trade opened at a rate of 150300 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The USD in Baghdad's parallel markets is traded at selling and a buying rate of 150750 and 149750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates opened at 150300 and 150200 IQD to 100.