USD/IQD rate climbs in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 157350 IQD to 100.

The USD in Baghdad's parallel markets is traded at selling and a buying rate of 158250 and 156250 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates opened at 157600 and 156600 IQD to 100.