USD/IQD rate climbs in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 151750 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 152250 and 151250 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 151900 and 151800 IQD to 100.