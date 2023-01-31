USD/IQD rate climb in in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climb in the markets of Baghdad Erbil today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 167500 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 100 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 168500 and 166500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 167300 and 167275 IQD to 100, respectively.