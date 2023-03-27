USD/IQD rate climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 155000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 156,000 and 154,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 155700 and 154700 IQD to 100, respectively.