Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD maintained yesterday's rates in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-28T07:36:02+0000
USD/IQD maintained yesterday's rates in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) conserved yesterday's exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) in Baghdad and Erbil at the opening of the market today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,850 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148,250 and 147,250 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, opening rates of the USD against IQD did not change as well, with the buying and selling rates settling at 148,100 and 147,900 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

related

PRECIOUS-Gold on back foot as firm U.S. dollar weighs

Date: 2021-03-29 10:00:31
PRECIOUS-Gold on back foot as firm U.S. dollar weighs

Dinar/Dollar's rates standing still at yesterday values

Date: 2021-02-13 08:26:45
Dinar/Dollar's rates standing still at yesterday values

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-20 10:15:31
The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar/Dinar exchange inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-09-06 08:16:39
Dollar/Dinar exchange inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-10-14 08:18:04
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-11-11 14:45:31
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

US dollar prices rise in Erbil and stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-02 07:57:36
US dollar prices rise in Erbil and stabilize in Baghdad

Dollar looks set to end week down, yen nears a 3-year low

Date: 2021-10-15 08:34:46
Dollar looks set to end week down, yen nears a 3-year low