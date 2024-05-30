USD/IQD exchange rates tick up in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates for the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar saw a slight increase on Thursday morning in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad registered 145,150 IQD for every $100.

The selling prices in Baghdad’s local exchange shops reached 146,250 IQD, while the buying price was 144,250 IQD for every $100.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 144,850 IQD and the buying price at 144,750 IQD for every $100.