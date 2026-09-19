Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened higher against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday, hovering around 160,000 dinars per $100.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded at 159,750 dinars per $100 at Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, up from 158,850 dinars at Thursday’s open.

In Baghdad’s currency exchange shops, the dollar was selling at 160,250 dinars per $100 and buying at 159,250 dinars.

In Erbil, exchange shops sold $100 for 159,450 dinars and bought it for 159,350 dinars.