USD/IQD exchange rates remain steady in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-02T08:21:28+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates remain steady in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) remained the same in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad, but dropped in Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147500 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148000 and 147000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 147550 and 147450 IQD to 100 USD.

