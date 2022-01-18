Report

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and drop in Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-18T07:54:56+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and drop in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in Baghdad and dropped in Erbil today.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148150 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital reached 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD exchange dropped; the buying and selling rates of 148300 and 148150 IQD for every 100 USD, respectively.

