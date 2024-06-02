USD/IQD exchange rates inch up in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / On Sunday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar climbed in Baghdad and Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded 145,100 IQD per $100.

The selling prices in Baghdad’s local exchange shops stood at 146,000 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 144,000 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 144,800 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 144,0 IQD per $100.