USD/IQD exchange rates inch up in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,700 IQD to 100. 50 IQD above Monday’s.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel market of the Iraqi capital stood at 148,250 and 147,250 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 147,850 and 147,750 IQD to 100 USD.