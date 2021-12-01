Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates inch up in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-01T07:40:48+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates inch up in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) inched up in Baghdad while dropped in Erbil today.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at 147950 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD exchange dropped; the buying and selling rates of 148050 and 147900 IQD for every 100 USD, respectively.

related

Vicious post-Fed bounce has dollar headed for year's best week

Date: 2021-06-18 09:40:03
Vicious post-Fed bounce has dollar headed for year's best week

Dollar closes at the morning rate in Baghdad's market

Date: 2021-07-04 16:49:18
Dollar closes at the morning rate in Baghdad's market

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-19 07:59:39
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil today

Date: 2021-10-27 08:08:22
Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil today

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-08-18 08:03:53
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-01 10:58:08
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

US dollar exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-22 07:35:21
US dollar exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Kurdistan

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-04-12 07:22:11
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq