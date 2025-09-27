USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar continued its decline in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 141,450 IQD per $100, down from 141,950 IQD on Thursday.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price dropped to 142,500 IQD per $100, with a buying price of 140,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the dollar also weakened, trading at 141,450 IQD for selling and 141,350 IQD for buying per $100.