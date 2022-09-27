Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates edge lower in Baghdad and higher in Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-27T07:45:19+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates edge lower in Baghdad and higher in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad but climbed in Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147650 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148250 and 147250 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 147800 and 147700 IQD to 100 USD.

related

USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-08-22 12:51:36
USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad

USD closes higher in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-02 16:30:17
USD closes higher in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2022-07-20 07:53:26
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-02-09 09:44:53
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD closes lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-06-16 14:36:37
USD/IQD closes lower in Baghdad

USD/IQD closes lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-04-20 15:41:32
USD/IQD closes lower in Baghdad

USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad on Wednesday

Date: 2022-03-02 15:34:30
USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad on Wednesday

USD/IQD exchange rates edge lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2022-06-29 07:54:14
USD/IQD exchange rates edge lower in Baghdad, Erbil