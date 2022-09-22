Report

USD/IQD exchange rates edge lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-22T08:02:20+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates edge lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at 147,625 IQD to 100. 25 IQD below Wednesday’s rate.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148,000 and 147,000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 147,600 and 147,500 IQD to 100 USD.

