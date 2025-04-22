USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

2025-04-22T11:40:07+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rates declined in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central currency exchanges registered a rate of 145,900 IQD per $100, compared to 146,400 IQD on Monday.

Local exchange shops in the capital recorded a selling price of 147,000 IQD per $100 and a buying rate of 145,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 146,100 IQD and the buying price was 146,000 IQD.

