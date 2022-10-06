Report

USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-10-06T08:10:16+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) edged higher in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at 147,900 IQD to 100. 150 IQD above Thursday’s rate.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 147,950 and 147,850 IQD to 100 USD.

