Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-24T08:46:35+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) edged higher in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at 147,700 IQD to 100. 25 IQD above Thursday’s rate.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148,250 and 147,250 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 147,750 and 147,650 IQD to 100 USD.

related

USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-09-01 15:11:49
USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2022-02-14 15:44:56
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

USD rests at the morning rates on Saturday

Date: 2021-11-20 14:58:13
USD rests at the morning rates on Saturday

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize Baghdad

Date: 2022-05-11 08:29:07
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-06-15 08:24:17
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rate stabilized in Baghdad

Date: 2022-08-10 07:48:56
USD/IQD exchange rate stabilized in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates edged lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-06-27 08:15:16
USD/IQD exchange rates edged lower in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2022-09-18 08:16:37
USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil