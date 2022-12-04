USD/IQD exchange rate surge in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) surged in the daily transactions in the markets of Baghdad on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 150100 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 150250 and 149500 IQD, respectively.

Back in 2020, the Central Bank of Iraq reduced the exchange rate of one dollar from from 1190 to 1450 dinars, in an attempt to address the financial crisis that Baghdad was enduring due to the sharp drop in oil prices and the repercussions of COVID-19.