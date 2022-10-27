USD/IQD exchange rate edge higher in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 146,200 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 300 dinars more than yesterday's rate.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's local markets stood at 146,750 and 145,750 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying exchange deals of the USD against IQD settled at a rate of 146500 and 146400 to 100, respectively.