Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rate edge higher in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-27T07:55:39+0000
USD/IQD exchange rate edge higher in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 146,200 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 300 dinars more than yesterday's rate.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's local markets stood at 146,750 and 145,750 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying exchange deals of the USD against IQD settled at a rate of 146500 and 146400 to 100, respectively.

related

USD/IQD exchange rate remains unchanged on Thursday

Date: 2022-04-07 16:33:42
USD/IQD exchange rate remains unchanged on Thursday

USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad on Thursday

Date: 2022-03-03 16:01:22
USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad on Thursday

USD/IQD exchange rates edge lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2022-06-28 07:55:42
USD/IQD exchange rates edge lower in Baghdad, Erbil

USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-08-22 12:51:36
USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-12-27 08:15:52
USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Baghdad Stock Exchange closed tody due to bad weather

Date: 2022-05-23 08:57:11
Baghdad Stock Exchange closed tody due to bad weather

USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

Date: 2022-08-03 15:21:25
USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2022-01-25 15:15:49
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets