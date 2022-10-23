Report

USD/IQD exchange rate drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-23T08:32:27+0000
USD/IQD exchange rate drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the daily transactions in the markets of Baghdad and remained the same in Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 146700 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 147250 and 146250 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying exchange deals of the USD against IQD settled at a rate of 147100 and 147000 to 100, respectively.

