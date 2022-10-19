Report

USD/IQD exchange rate drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-19T08:10:48+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the daily transactions in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147000 IQD to 100, 200 IQD below Saturday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 147500 and 146500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying exchange deals of the USD against IQD settled at a rate of 147300 and 147200 to 100, respectively.

