USD/IQD exchange rate climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) surged in the daily transactions in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at 153000 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 153500 and 152500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying exchange deals of the USD against IQD settled at a rate of 153100 and 153000 to 100, respectively.

Earlier, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani, meets with the Central Bank of Iraq Governor, Mustafa Ghaleb Mukheef, to discuss the financial situation.

Al-Sudani urged the Central Bank to take firm actions to stabilize the exchange rate and stressed the need to prevent speculation that affects the prices in the local market.

The Prime Minister also directed to take steps to sell foreign currency at official prices under international standards.