USD/IQD exchange inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-03T08:31:29+0000
USD/IQD exchange inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) registered a slight rise in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,150 IQD to 100, 50 IQD above Saturday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 147,500 and 146,500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD buying and selling rates stood at 147,250 and 147,050 IQD to 100, respectively.

