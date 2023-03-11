USD/IQD edged lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and Kurdistan's Erbil markets today, Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the USD opened at 157050 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's local markets stood at 158000 and 156000 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 157500 and 157000 IQD to 100 USD.