USD/IQD eases in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Wednesday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 157,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 156,850 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the previous session’s 157,250 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 157,250 dinars and bought it at 156,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 156,800 dinars and buying prices at 156,700 dinars.