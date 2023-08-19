USD/IQD Rate Edges Higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) rose in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 153,800 IQD to 100, 600 IQD above Saturday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 155,000 and 153,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 154,300 and 153,300 IQD to 100, respectively.