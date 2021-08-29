Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

US imports of Iraqi crudes dropped, EIA said

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-29T08:03:10+0000
US imports of Iraqi crudes dropped, EIA said
Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Sunday that Iraqi crude oil exports to the US declined to 77,000 barrels per day (bpd) during the past week. 

According to a report released by the EIA, "The United States imported crude oil from Iraq at a rate of 77,000 bpd, down by 73,000 from last week's 150,000 bpd." 

"The majority of US oil imports this week came from Canada at a rate of 3.555 million bpd, followed by Mexico's 595 thousand bpd, KSA at 286 thousand bpd, and Columbia 370 thousands bpd." 

The EIA’s report also stated, "the amount of imports of crude oil from Ecuador amounted to 261 thousand barrels per day, followed by Russia at a rate of 231 thousand barrels per day, and Nigeria at 95 thousand barrels per day. Imports from Brazil averaged 43 thousand barrels a day."

related

Iraq is Iran's second-largest importer from Iran

Date: 2021-01-26 09:26:42
Iraq is Iran's second-largest importer from Iran

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States decline in the third week of April

Date: 2021-04-24 06:45:55
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States decline in the third week of April

Iraq registered a huge deficit of five trillion Dinars in July

Date: 2020-09-25 15:00:59
Iraq registered a huge deficit of five trillion Dinars in July

Iraqi MP: Arabs will normalize with Israel

Date: 2020-08-15 13:40:16
Iraqi MP: Arabs will normalize with Israel

Iraq inaugurates a run trial in Makman al-Yamama in Basra

Date: 2021-05-27 18:18:35
Iraq inaugurates a run trial in Makman al-Yamama in Basra

Iraq's budget deficit may reach 22%, IMF report says

Date: 2020-10-26 10:28:27
Iraq's budget deficit may reach 22%, IMF report says

Iraq releases the retirees' pensions for September

Date: 2020-09-02 14:41:14
Iraq releases the retirees' pensions for September

Iraqi Oil Minister: $ 80 US/barrel would help Iraq meet the budget's expenditures

Date: 2021-02-07 07:32:47
Iraqi Oil Minister: $ 80 US/barrel would help Iraq meet the budget's expenditures