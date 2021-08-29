US imports of Iraqi crudes dropped, EIA said

Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Sunday that Iraqi crude oil exports to the US declined to 77,000 barrels per day (bpd) during the past week.

According to a report released by the EIA, "The United States imported crude oil from Iraq at a rate of 77,000 bpd, down by 73,000 from last week's 150,000 bpd."

"The majority of US oil imports this week came from Canada at a rate of 3.555 million bpd, followed by Mexico's 595 thousand bpd, KSA at 286 thousand bpd, and Columbia 370 thousands bpd."

The EIA’s report also stated, "the amount of imports of crude oil from Ecuador amounted to 261 thousand barrels per day, followed by Russia at a rate of 231 thousand barrels per day, and Nigeria at 95 thousand barrels per day. Imports from Brazil averaged 43 thousand barrels a day."