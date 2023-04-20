US dollar slightly decreases against Iraqi dinar on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The US dollar edged lower in its exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar on Thursday.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the central stock exchanges in Baghdad, Al-Kifah, and Al-Harithiya, recorded a rate of 143,700 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars, compared to 144,200 dinars on Wednesday.

The exchange rates in local markets in Baghdad have stabilized with a selling price of 144,750 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars and a purchase price of 142,750 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the US dollar exchange rate also decreased with a selling price of 143,650 dinars and a purchase price of 142,650 dinars for 100 US dollars.