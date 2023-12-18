US dollar prices hold steady in Baghdad, drop in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad, holding at 154,300 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars.

Exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad reported steady selling prices at 155,250 dinars for 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the selling prices dropped to 154,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the purchasing price stood at 153,900 dinars.