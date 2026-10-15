Shafaq News- Washington

US crude oil inventories fell by 8.6 million barrels to 415.6 million barrels in the week ending October 9, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday.

Crude inventories at the Cushing storage hub in Oklahoma increased by 1.9 million barrels, according to the EIA's weekly report.

US refineries processed an additional 135,000 barrels of crude per day, while refinery utilization rose by 0.8 percentage points to 93.5%.

Gasoline inventories increased by 3.5 million barrels to 208.3 million barrels, while distillate stocks —including diesel and heating oil— fell by 2.5 million barrels to 102.6 million.

Net US crude oil imports also declined by 596,000 barrels per day during the week.