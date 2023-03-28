US Dollar Exchange Rate Drops Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar dropped in the main stock exchanges in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region.

The central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded 154,700 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars, compared to 155,000 dinars for 100 dollars on Monday.

Exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad also saw a decrease in buying and selling prices, with selling prices at 155,750 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars and buying prices at 153,750 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.

The value of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar also edged lower in the Kurdistan Region's capital, Erbil; the stock market recorded a selling price of 155,250 dinars per 100 US dollars and a buying price of 154,250 dinars per 100 US dollars, reflecting a decline in value compared to the previous day.