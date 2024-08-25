UAE exports to Iraq surge over 40% amid record trade growth

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, announced that the country's foreign trade reached 1.4 trillion dirhams in the first half of 2024, marking a significant increase from pre-pandemic levels.

In a statement posted on X, Sheikh Mohammed revealed that the “UAE’s exports over the past six months equaled the annual total of 2019,” noting, “While global foreign trade grew by approximately 1.5%, the UAE’s trade increased by 11.2% year-on-year.”

“Non-oil exports saw a substantial rise of 25%, with the UAE aiming for 3 trillion dirhams in non-oil foreign trade by year-end.”

Moreover, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted a notable increase in trade with various countries, “10% with India, 15% with Turkiye, and 41% with Iraq, now the top destination for UAE exports, followed by India and Turkiye.”

The Vice President reiterated the UAE's long-term economic goals, stating that “the country aimed to reach 4 trillion dirhams in annual foreign trade by 2031.”

1 USD is equal to 3.67295 AED