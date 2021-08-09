U.S. upscales crude imports from Iraq, EIA said

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 222,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday, making Iraq the United States' fifth-biggest supplier.

In its monthly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA Said that the U.S. imports from Iraq amounted to 6.66 million barrels, at an average of 222,000 bpd, up by 870,000 barrels compared to June's total of 5,790,000 (193,000 bpd).

The U.S. imported 182,000 bpd from Iraq in July's first week, then 480,000 in the second. During the third week, it imported 145,000 barrels of Iraqi oil daily. In the last week, average imports from the world's second top producer dropped to 82 bpd.

Iraq remains the fifth top boost of U.S. oil imports, surpassed by Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Russia.