Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

U.S. to call on OPEC and its allies to increase oil production - CNBC

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-11T12:48:58+0000
U.S. to call on OPEC and its allies to increase oil production - CNBC

Shafaq News / The Biden administration is expected to call on OPEC and its oil-producing allies to boost oil production in an effort to combat climbing gasoline prices, CNBC here reported on Wednesday.

The White House said OPEC+'s decision to gradually ease production cuts is "simply not enough" during a "critical moment in the global recovery," the report added.

U.S. officials spoke with representatives from OPEC's de facto leader Saudi Arabia this week, as well as with representatives from the United Arab Emirates and other OPEC+ members, according to the CNBC report.

"We are engaging with relevant OPEC+ members on the importance of competitive markets in setting prices," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in the statement reviewed by CNBC.

"Competitive energy markets will ensure reliable and stable energy supplies, and OPEC+ must do more to support the recovery," Sullivan said in the statement.

Source: Reuters

related

Four countries, including Iraq, are in favor of extending oil production cuts

Date: 2020-11-03 20:38:31
Four countries, including Iraq, are in favor of extending oil production cuts

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-06-10 09:06:31
Oil prices of OPEC Members

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed up in the Fourth week of January

Date: 2021-02-06 08:23:30
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed up in the Fourth week of January

Oil rises as OPEC+ decides on production policy

Date: 2021-04-02 08:35:10
Oil rises as OPEC+ decides on production policy

OPEC expects robust demand despite India's crisis

Date: 2021-05-11 15:03:47
OPEC expects robust demand despite India's crisis

Baghdad proposes to host the celebration of OPEC'S 60th anniversary

Date: 2020-09-10 11:06:42
Baghdad proposes to host the celebration of OPEC'S 60th anniversary

OPEC's oil basket price rises to $39 a barrel

Date: 2020-11-05 10:27:19
OPEC's oil basket price rises to $39 a barrel

OPEC sticks to forecast of oil demand surge in second half of 2021

Date: 2021-06-10 17:13:08
OPEC sticks to forecast of oil demand surge in second half of 2021