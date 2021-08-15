U.S. increases crude imports from Iraq, EIA said

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Sunday, despite a slight decrease in its appetite during the same period.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA Said that the U.S. imports averaged 5.423 million barrels per day (bpd) from nine suppliers this week, down by 165 thousand bpd compared to last week (5.588 million bpd).

This week's U.S. oil imports from Iraq amounted to 120,000 bpd, 38,000 bpd below last week (82,000 bpd).

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3,371 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Brasil with 601 and 393,000 bpd, respectively. Saudi Arabia is fourth with 302,000 bpd. Columbia and Russia supplied the U.S. with 293,000 and 193,000 bpd, respectively. Both of Ecuador and Nigeria averaged 150,000 bpd last week.